Hunters and trappers exceed Wisconsin wolf kill target

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters and trappers exceeded Wisconsin's wolf kill target by Wednesday morning and still had hours left to kill more of the animals.

The Department of Natural Resources reported that 135 wolves had been killed since the brief hunting season began Monday, which was 16 more than the state's target of 119.

The agency estimated that about 1,000 wolves roamed the state before the hunt began. The department's population goal is 350.

The season had been scheduled to run through Sunday, but DNR officials said it would end throughout the state by Wednesday at 3 p.m. because so many of the animals had been killed in the first two days.

The wolf season has been one of the most contentious outdoors issues that Wisconsin has grappled with in the last 20 years.

Animal rights advocates have argued that wolf populations are too small to support hunting and that the animals are too majestic to kill. Farmers and rural residents, though, say wolves are killing their livestock and pets.

Wisconsin law hands wolf hunters and trappers significant advantages during the season. Unlike with deer hunting, wolf hunters and trappers can operate at night and use dogs to corner wolves. Snow cover also aids tracking.