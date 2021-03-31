Hunter Biden says he wouldn't repeat work for Ukrainian firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's son Hunter says his service on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, which Republicans tried to turn into a negative during the 2020 presidential campaign, wasn't unethical and didn't represent a lack of judgment on his part.

But the younger Biden wouldn't do it again if given a chance, he says in a new book, citing partisan politics.

"I did nothing unethical, and have never been charged with wrongdoing," Hunter Biden writes in "Beautiful Things," a memoir. "In our current political environment, I don't believe it would make any difference if I took that seat or not. I'd be attacked anyway."

"What I do believe, in this current climate, is that it wouldn't matter what I did or didn't do," he wrote. "The attacks weren't intended for me. They were meant to wound my dad."

In the memoir, which is scheduled to be released on April 6, the president's son chronicles a lifelong battle with alcohol and drug addiction and numerous stints in and out of rehab.