Hunt for vaccine slots often leads through scheduling maze

West Virginia has nearly done that with a one-stop statewide preregistration system that uses crisis-management software to collect every person's demographic and contact information, as well as details such as occupation, so certain critical workers can be targeted. Then, they get a text or phone call to book a slot when vaccine doses are available in their county, said Krista D. Capehart, who coordinates the state's pharmacy response.

Other states have struggled with their vaccine websites, or designed sites that give some help, but make people do a lot of work to find available shots. The Massachusetts site was so overwhelmed that it crashed. Washington state's site lets people print a piece of paper saying they are eligible, but finding and booking an appointment is still left to the individual.

Maryland established a preregistration portal, but people still need to go to other websites to find a slot. Dai said even he has struggled after becoming eligible and preregistering with his county. When he was invited to schedule an appointment, the link did not work.

“By the end of yesterday, I had received five links, but none of them worked,” he said Thursday. He ended up booking on his own at Walgreens.