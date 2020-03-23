Hungary seeks indefinite extension to state of emergency

The Hungarian government is seeking to extend indefinitely the state of emergency introduced on March 11 because of the coronavirus epidemic, leading some to fear an unjustified power grab and an erosion of press freedoms.

The bill to be debated Monday in Parliament would grant the government special powers, including the ability to rule by decree, for as long as the government considers it necessary because of the epidemic.

It would also set prison terms of up to five years for those convicted of spreading false information about the epidemic, and of up to eight years for those who interfered with efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Opposition parties and rights groups are criticizing the proposed indefinite extension of the state of emergency and fear the government may curtail press freedoms in the name of fighting the new virus.

The Council of Europe's human rights expert expressed concerns about the lack of a “clear cut-off date" and other safeguards in the proposed legislation.

“Even in an emergency, it is necessary to observe the Constitution, ensure parliamentary & judicial scrutiny & right to information,” Dunja Mijatovic said in a tweet.