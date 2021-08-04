Hundreds rally for striking coal miners in Alabama

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Hundreds of union members from multiple states rallied Wednesday for Alabama miners who have been on strike against Warrior Met Coal Inc. since early April seeking contract improvements.

With many in the crowd holding signs decrying unfair labor practices and wearing camouflage T-shirts emblazoned with the words “We are one,” allies presented checks to aid the roughly 1,100 striking workers.

The United Mine Workers of America said busloads of members from states including Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia planned to attend. Country and gospel singers entertained between speakers, and many in the crowd ate popsicles and sat under umbrellas or canopies.

The rally was held at a park in rural Brookwood near the offices of Warrior Met, which produces coal used in steel production in Asia, Europe and South America.

“We have begun the fifth month the miners at Warrior Met Coal have been striking for a fair and decent contract,” UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts said in a statement before the rally. “We are not backing down. We are only getting stronger. The entire American Labor Movement is standing with us in this fight."