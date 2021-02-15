Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing

FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, 2009, in Los Angeles. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper's wife in "Sounder," a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers' hearts in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," has died. She was 96. Tyson's death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details.
People wait on line to attend a public viewing for Cicely Tyson at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress died on Jan. 28.
Niall Gulstone of Atlanta, waits on line to attend a public viewing, at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, for Cicely Tyson in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress died on Jan. 28.
Korey Small waits on line to attend a public viewing at the Abyssinian Baptist Church for Cicely Tyson in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress died on Jan. 28.
A photo collage of Cicely Tyson greets people arriving just inside the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York where a public viewing was held Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, for Tyson, who died Jan. 28. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper's wife in "Sounder," a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers' hearts in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," was 96.
Shanice Anderson Tchamambe, left, embraces her mother as they wait on line a block away from the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York where a public viewing was held Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, for the late Cicely Tyson. The pioneering Black actress died on Jan. 28.
People wait on line about a block from the Abyssinian Baptist Church to attend a public viewing for Cicely Tyson in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress died on Jan. 28.
People wait on line at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York to attend a public viewing for Cicely Tyson, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress died on Jan. 28.
A vendor distributes a printed tribute to the late Cicely Tyson as people arrive for a public viewing at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress died on Jan. 28.
NEW YORK (AP) — People traveled across the country and stood in a block-long line to pay respects to Cicely Tyson at a public viewing Monday.
Hundreds of admirers of the pioneering Black actor lined up outside Harlem's famed Abyssinian Baptist Church on a wintry Monday. Some said they had come from as far as Atlanta or Los Angeles to be there.
Many in the multigenerational crowd held photos of Tyson, who died Jan. 28. The New York-born actor was 96.
Her family said masks and social distancing would be required at the viewing.
Tyson was the first Black woman to have a recurring role in a dramatic television series, the 1963 drama “East Side, West Side.”
Her performance as a sharecropper's wife in the 1972 movie “Sounder” cemented her stardom and earned her an Oscar nomination.
She went on to win two Emmy Awards for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and another Emmy 20 years later for “Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All.”
At age 88, Tyson won a Tony Award for the revival of Horton Foote’s “The Trip to Bountiful” in 2013.