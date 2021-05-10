Hundreds injured in Jerusalem clashes; McCarthy backs Cheney's ouster; 7 killed at birthday party

Today is Monday, May 10, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters at a Jerusalem holy site have left hundreds injured; the GOP House leader endorses ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney from post; a gunman killed 6, then self, at a Colorado birthday party.

TOP STORIES

More than 300 Palestinians hurt in Jerusalem holy site clash

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police firing tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets clashed with stone-throwing Palestinians at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday, the latest in a series of confrontations that threatened to push the contested city toward wider conflict.