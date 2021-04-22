Hundreds gather for Minneapolis funeral of Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daunte Wright, the young Black man shot by police during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis, was being remembered Thursday at a funeral just two days after a former police officer was convicted of murdering George Floyd and amid a national reckoning on racism and policing.

Hundreds of mourners wearing masks against the coronavirus filled Shiloh Temple International Ministries to remember Wright, a 20-year-old father of one was shot by a police officer on April 11 in the small city of Brooklyn Center.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights leader, was to deliver the eulogy, and told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he would first pay tribute to Wright, “a young man just at the beginning of life, full of life.”

He said he will also use his remarks to remind those in attendance or watching from afar that the fight for justice didn’t end with the guilty verdicts for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.