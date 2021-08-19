Hundreds gather for funeral of slain Chicago police officer

French is the first member of the department to be killed in the line of duty in nearly three years. She is the fifth female member of the department to die in the line of duty and the first since 1988 — three years before French was born.

Though she is the first officer to be fatally shot in Chicago this year, she was just one of nearly 40 officers who have been fired upon — 11 of whom have been struck by bullets.

The other officer who was shot, Carlos Yanez Jr., remains hospitalized. Though his condition, which was critical for several days, has improved, his father told the Chicago Sun-Times that doctors have thus far not removed two bullets lodged in his brain.

“They can’t,” Carlos Yanez Sr., a retired Chicago police officer, told the paper.

Yanez Jr.’s sister, Nicole Christina, a doctor who is coordinating her brother’s medical team, told the Sun-Times that he lost an eye and has “no movement on left side of his body or his right leg.”