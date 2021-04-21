Human remains found in search of missing Amish woman, 18

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have announced the recovery of human remains during a search related to the disappearance of a young Amish woman in Pennsylvania last summer.

The Lancaster County district attorney's office announced Wednesday that the remains were found in a rural area in the eastern part of the county as part of a search related to the June 2020 disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos. The FBI, state police and East Lampeter Township police were at the scene.

The county coroner’s office will make a formal identification and determine the cause and manner of death, prosecutors said.

Stoltzfoos was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area, and prosecutors noted that Wednesday marked exactly 10 months since she disappeared. Prosecutors have said friends and family report that Stoltzfoos was happy with her life and had never expressed any desire to leave. In fact, they say, she had made plans to join others in a church youth group that day.