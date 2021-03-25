Human errors, mechanical woes caused Marine tank sinking

The amphibious assault vehicles were headed to a U.S. Navy ship after departing San Clemente island on July 30, 2020, when one of the tanks carrying 16 people — three crew members, 12 Marines and one sailor — started taking in water shortly after 6 p.m.

A crew member alerted the vehicle commander who responded “thanks, for letting me know," according to the investigation. The troops instead should have been ordered to remove their gear and prepare to evacuate, according to military safety procedures.

The tank suffered numerous leaks, one of which was from a poorly installed headlight that left a gap in the hull area. At the same time, there was no oil in the transmission, according to the findings. The generator went out and the pump needed to flush out the water started failing.

As the water started rising above the troops' boots, they should have gotten out but no such orders were given because the driver was on top of the vehicle waving a distress signal flag, which was not seen for more than 20 minutes.

If it had been seen, it's likely rescuers could have gotten their sooner and gotten the troops out, the report stated. But there were no safety boats nearby in the water.

It took a total of 45 minutes for the tank to sink.