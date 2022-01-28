 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Human chain formed as bus dangles from collapsed Pittsburgh bridge hours before Biden visit

  • Updated
  • 0

Officials say there are no fatalities after a snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed. CNN's John Berman and Brianna Keilar report.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet (46 meters) while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus.

The collapse came hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to press for his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes bridge maintenance.

There were minor injuries from the collapse but no fatalities, said authorities, who also said they were flying drones to make sure no one is under any collapsed sections.

Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down just before 7 a.m.

A photo from the scene showed a commuter bus upright on a section of the collapsed bridge.

City officials said the collapse caused a gas leak but the gas has since been shut off.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said three or four vehicles were involved in the collapse and there were 10 minor injuries with three brought to the hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening, Jones said.

People are also reading…

At the site of the collapse, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said "it's just an awful surreal scene."

"I hope it's a wake-up call to the nation that we need to make these infrastructure investments." Read the full story here:

***

PHOTO GALLERY

***

Biden

President Joe Biden meets with members of the Infrastructure Implementation Task Force to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. 
Bridge-Collapse-Pittsburgh

A commuter bus sits upright on a section of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down around 6 a.m. There were no initial reports of injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nuland: Ball now in Russia's court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News