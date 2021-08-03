Huge California fire grows as heat spikes again across state

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California's largest wildfire exploded again after burning for nearly three weeks in remote mountains and officials warned Tuesday that hot, dry weather would increase the risk of new fires across much of the state.

Firefighters saved homes Monday in the small northern California community of Greenville near the Plumas National Forest as strong winds stoked the Dixie Fire, which grew to nearly 400 square miles (1,036 square kilometers) across Plumas and Butte counties.

“Engines, crews and heavy equipment shifted from other areas to increase structure protection and direct line construction as the fire moved toward Greenville,” the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, said Tuesday morning.

The community of about 1,000 people was under a mandatory evacuation order. About 3,000 homes were threatened by the blaze that has destroyed 67 houses and other buildings since breaking out July 14. It was 35% contained.

Crews contended with dry, hot and windy conditions "and the forecast calls for the return of active fire behavior,” Cal Fire said.

Similar weather was expected across Southern California, where heat advisories and warnings were issued for interior valleys, mountains and deserts for much of the week.