How's he doing? Americans weigh in on Biden's first year

From the inaugural platform, President Joe Biden saw American sickness on two fronts — a disease of the national spirit and the one from the rampaging coronavirus — and he saw hope, because leaders always must see that.
“End this uncivil war,” he implored Americans on Jan. 20, 2021. Of the pathogen, he said: “We can overcome this deadly virus."
Neither malady has abated.
For Biden, it's been a year of lofty ambitions grounded by the unrelenting pandemic, a tough hand in Congress, a harrowing end to a foreign war and rising fears for the future of democracy itself. Biden did score a public-works achievement for the ages. But America’s cracks go deeper than pavement.
In this midterm election year, Biden confronts seething divisions and a Republican Party that propagates the delusion that the 2020 election, validated as fair many times over, was stolen from Donald Trump. That central, mass lie of a rigged vote has become a pretext in state after state for changing election rules and fueling even further disunity and grievance.
Her husband campaigned to help unite the country, but Jill Biden says “healing” a nation wounded by a deadly pandemic, natural and other disasters and deep political polarization is among her chief roles as first lady, too.
Wrapping up a year in which she saw herself as a key member of President Joe Biden's team, the first lady told The Associated Press that she found herself taking on a role that "I didn't kind of expect, which was like a healing role, because we’ve faced so much as a nation.”
Biden took office at a particularly polarized time in American history, so it's not surprising that citizens are divided on his performance at the one-year mark.
Here's what a cross-section of Americans have to say about the job Biden has done so far.
Joe Biden's presidency: The first year
President Joe Biden speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden is silhouetted by a light as he speaks about the 2021 jobs report in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
President Joe Biden speaks from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive to speak from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One during winter snowstorm at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
President Joe Biden removes the leash from his new dog Commander, a purebred German shepherd puppy, before he and first lady Jill Biden meet virtually with service members around the world, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, to thank them for their service and wish them a Merry Christmas. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with patients after reading "Olaf's Night Before Christmas" at Children's National Hospital in Washington, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
President Joe Biden receives an honorary degree during the South Carolina State University's 2021 Fall Commencement Ceremony in Orangeburg, S.C., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from Alexander Conyers, the interim president of South Carolina State University, right, and Rodney Jenkins, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, left. (. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
President Joe Biden and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear talk to people as they survey storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather in Mayfield, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend the funeral service for former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, at the Washington National Cathedral, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden talks about infrastructure during an event at the Kansas City Area Transit Authority Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the National World War II Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden points to the crowd as he and Vice President Kamala Harris are introduced during the honors gala for the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The 2021 Kennedy Center honorees include Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, "Saturday Night Live" mastermind Lorne Michaels, actress-singer Bette Midler, opera singer Justino Diaz and folk music legend Joni Mitchell. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Kevin Wolf
President Joe Biden passes a challenge coin to a member of the United States Coast Guard at the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, after virtually meeting with service members from around the world to thank them for their service and wish them a happy Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
President Joe Biden jokes about which reporter to call on for a question as he speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
CORRECTS ID TO SOUTH KOREA'S PRESIDENT MOON JAE-IN INSTEAD OF JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER FUMIO KISHIDA - President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in listen during an event about the "Global Methane Pledge" at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at NJ Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex to promote his "Build Back Better" agenda, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Kearny, N.J. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden talks to students during a visit to East End Elementary School to promote his "Build Back Better" agenda, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in North Plainfield, N.J. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talk in a basement hallway of the Capitol after meeting with House Democrats to rescue his his $3.5 trillion government overhaul and salvage a related public works bill, in Washington, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
President Joe Biden points to a fan from the Republican dugout during the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden ride their bikes on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Biden is spending the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden pets a service dog during a briefing on wildfires at the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Mather, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay a wreath at the Wall of Names during a visit to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Bidens visited to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden, center, calls out as he is joined by, from left, former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, First Lady Jill Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in New York. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)
Chip Somodevilla
FILE - President Joe Biden tours a neighborhood impacted by Hurricane Ida, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Manville, N.J. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., looks on at right. Not even a month after Ida's torrential leftovers dumped nearly a foot of rain in a few hours in places, turning roads into waterways and leaving 30 people dead, New Jersey's top environmental regulator said this week the state's floodplain property buyback program "definitely needs expansion." (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch as a Marine Corps carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Mass., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Biden embarked on a solemn journey Sunday to honor and mourn the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport as their remains return to U.S. soil from Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
FILE - In this April 14, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden visits Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. The need for crisis-driven leadership comes to all U.S. presidents. Now, on several fronts at once, it has come to President Joe Biden. As the president who is ending America's longest war, in Afghanistan, he will be judged by history for how he did it. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Andrew Harnik
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, March 25, 2021, in Washington. As President Joe Biden wraps up his first year in the White House, he has held fewer news conferences than any of his five immediate predecessors at the same point in their presidencies, and has taken part in fewer media interviews than any of his recent predecessors. That's according to new research from Towson University professor emerita Martha Joynt Kumar. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden listens as Kizzmekia Corbett, an immunologist with the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), right, speaks during a visit at the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the NIH, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Bethesda, Md. From left, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, left, Biden, NIH Director Francis Collins and Corbett. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
