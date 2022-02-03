How worried about 'stealth' omicron we should really be, and will we keep needing new vaccines?

Let's get caught up with today's COVID-19 news for Feb. 2, 2022.

A different COVID-19 vaccine debate: Do we need new ones?

COVID-19 vaccines are saving an untold number of lives, but they can't stop the chaos when a hugely contagious new mutant bursts on the scene, leading people to wonder: Will we need boosters every few months? A new vaccine recipe? A new type of shot altogether?

That's far from settled, but with the shots still doing their main job many experts are cautioning against setting too high a bar.

“We need collectively to be rethinking what is the goal of vaccination," said Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, infectious disease chief at Brigham & Women’s Hospital. "It’s unrealistic ... to believe that any kind of vaccination is going to protect people from infection, from mild symptomatic disease, forever.”

Wisconsin medical officer: COVID could become endemic in 2022

COVID-19 could become endemic by the end of the year, Wisconsin's top medical officer said Thursday.

Department of Health Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard still warned that case counts could periodically spike but the disease likely will reach a stage in 2022 where case numbers remain fairly constant.

Westergaard's remarks come as a surge in Wisconsin case numbers driven by the omicron variant continues to subside. Wisconsin's seven-day case average stood at 4,679 as of Thursday, down from 18,857 on Jan. 19.

US blood supply is at a 10-year low

The blood supply in the U.S. is now at its lowest level in over a decade.

Many of the nation’s blood centers currently have only a one-day supply of some blood types in inventory. This is dangerous because blood transfusions are needed for many surgeries. Blood is also used in the treatment of diseases like sickle cell anemia and certain cancers – and is critical to help those who suffer injuries from accidents or disasters.

In January 2022, the American Red Cross declared its first-ever national blood crisis. A joint statement by the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association said that the “severity and duration of this shortage could significantly jeopardize the ability of health care providers to meet the many urgent needs of our patients and communities.”

How worried should we be about 'stealth' Omicron?

A new subvariant of Omicron is spreading rapidly in some parts of the world. This spinoff from the original Omicron variant, called BA.2, has been found in at least 49 countries, including the United States. In some countries, like Denmark, BA.2 has already surpassed the original Omicron (BA.1) as the dominant variant.

Because it doesn't cause a certain signature on lab tests called an s-gene target failure, it can look like other coronavirus variants on a first screen. That has some calling it "the stealth variant."

Check out more top COVID-19 news here:

What can occur when COVID-19 turns cruise vacations into nightmarish voyages? ‘Like the twilight zone’ Unexpected postcruise adventure Stranded in St. Maarten Cruise FAQs