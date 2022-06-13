Explore features covering trending topics in news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle.
How well do you know your U.S. flag? Learn its history and how to display it properly
- Laura Sparks, Lee digital content center
The deal would value Kohl's at around $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, about 5 times more than it was worth last week.
The employee stood behind the boy's parents and held up a note asking the boy if he was OK. He wasn't.
The child then allegedly yelled "she shouldn't have hit my momma," the boyfriend told police.
'Baby Holly' vanished after her parents’ murder in Texas. She’s found alive living in Oklahoma 40 years later
Holly is now 42 years old and has been in contact with her extended biological family. She currently lives in Oklahoma, the Houston Chronicle reported.
The woman claimed she unwittingly caught a sexually transmitted disease from her former romantic partner in his car.
Retailers are cutting some prices to clear out amassed inventory. Here's what you should know.
“Please help me,” the man begged, according to a transcript. “Please please please.”
"The kids started asking out loud, 'Mr. Reyes, what is going on?'" Teacher of 11 children who were killed in Uvalde shooting describes tragic events.
Authorities say a shooting in western Maryland has left multiple victims, and the state's governor says a state trooper was shot and wounded by the suspect in the pursuit that followed.
Rep. Adam Schiff says the Justice Department should be investigating “any credible allegation of criminal activity” by Trump. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.