How well do you know tornadoes? We look at the top 10 tornado myths | Across the Sky podcast

Should you try to outdrive a tornado? Are you safe from tornadoes if you live in the mountains?

The Lee Weather Team talks about some of the biggest myths when it comes to tornadoes. Tornadoes aren't limited to the open plains of the Midwest, so give this episode a listen to understand more about the destructive weather event.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

