How to help Surfside building collapse victims

Rescue workers are digging through rubble and debris looking for signs of life after last week's building collapse in the town of Surfside, just north of Miami, Florida. On Thursday, June 24, around 1:30 a.m., an estimated 55 condominiums fell to the ground, most of them with residents asleep inside.

As families wait in agony for updates on missing loved ones, there are ways you can ensure they don't face this situation alone. Organizations are on the ground to help.

Here is how you can support them — even from miles away. To donate to organizations featured click here or the button below.

Donate money or personal care items

The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents find safe places. The group is also offering emotional and spiritual support to the survivors.