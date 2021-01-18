How to handle your performance review in the middle of a pandemic

"If you get into an argument with your boss, you've lost," she said. "You're already in the review, you aren't going to change their mind."

Give your boss feedback

Working remotely brings a unique set of challenges. And sometimes, the problem is your boss. Maybe you don't have a clear sense of priorities and communication is lacking.

For instance, if the problem is you need more communication with your boss, Crawford suggests saying something like: "If we could have a few more meetings, that would help me be more effective."

Raising issues with your boss can be tricky. When bringing up the problem, focus on how the change will make you a better employee and will benefit the manager and company.

Be open about your needs ... but not too open

Many employees are working under less-than-ideal situations when working remotely these days, which could affect their work or require flexibility when it comes to scheduling.

But just how candid can you be with your boss?

"You don't want to raise concerns about your ability to do the job," said McIntyre. "What you do want to do is let them know of any unusual or difficult circumstances."