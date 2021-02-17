How to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning while trying to stay warm during power outages

Although you can't see or smell it, it can be extremely dangerous to your health and possibly even fatal.

You could feel like you have the flu

While it's tempting to turn on a gas stove or oven, or perhaps climb into a car to warm up, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say those options can be deadly, with more than 400 Americans dying each year from carbon monoxide poisoning, many because they've tried do-it-yourself fixes during power outages.

"Each year, more than 400 Americans die from unintentional CO poisoning not linked to fires, more than 20,000 visit the emergency room, and more than 4,000 are hospitalized," the CDC said.

If you're suffering from CO poisoning you could experience flu-like symptoms such as headache, dizziness or weakness.

Breathing in a lot of CO can cause you to lose consciousness and people who are sleeping or drunk can die before they even suffer any other symptoms, according to the CDC.