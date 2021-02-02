How the pandemic has changed the way we eat, and more you want to know about COVID-19 today

The coronavirus pandemic has had a strange impact on food cravings that goes beyond the joy of comfort eating.
Nearly a year into isolation, many people are embracing foods long forgotten or rejected for taste, texture or smell. Some have forced themselves to re-evaluate health-focused foods to help boost their immune systems. And with home cooking at a high, there's a new adventurousness in the kitchen.
Maeri Ferguson, 31, says that after recovering from COVID-19, she spent months without normal taste and smell. So many foods she loved just didn't satisfy. Now, Ferguson can again sense sweetness, saltiness and spiciness, but most foods lack nuance in flavor.
Meanwhile, a new study found cleaner air resulted from the pandemic lockdown. That’s due to less soot and sulfate particles from car exhaust and burning coal.
Downside: Earth spiked a bit of a fever in 2020, partly because those particles normally cool the atmosphere temporarily by reflecting the sun’s heat.
Latest updates
Pressure is building on school systems around the U.S. to reopen classrooms to students who have been learning online for nearly a year with the debate pitting politicians against teachers who have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Biden administration will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. pharmacies next week, part of its plan to ramp up vaccinations as new and potentially more serious virus strains are starting to appear.
- A World Health Organization mission is expected to visit more sites in the central China city of Wuhan in its long-awaited fact-finding mission into the origins of the coronavirus.
- House-by-house COVID-19 testing has begun in some communities in England as authorities try to extinguish a new variant of the coronavirus before it spreads widely and undermines a nationwide vaccination program.
- Mexico is on the verge of approving the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V following the publication of early results of an advanced study.
- The Palestinian Authority has administered its first known coronavirus vaccinations after receiving thousands of doses from Israel. Israel began transferring 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Palestinians this week, with the first doses going to front-line medical workers.
- Shipping containers have become overflow mortuaries for the dead from COVID-19 in South Africa, while some other African nations are now looking to China for the next wave of vaccine doses.
- A surge in cases of COVID-19 has put a hospital in one of the world's least developed nations, Malawi, under severe pressure.
THE NUMBERS: According to data through Feb. 1 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. fell over the past two weeks, from roughly 207,509 on Jan. 18 to about 146,019 on Feb. 1. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. also fell slightly over the same period, from 3,239 on Jan. 18 to about 3,170 on Feb. 1.
QUOTABLE: “Starting out with a good mask to begin with is going to be key,” Dr. David Hamer, an infectious disease expert at Boston University, said about whether people should be wearing two masks to provide more protection against the coronavirus. He said wearing just one should be enough for most situations, as long as it fits well and isn’t loose.
ICYMI: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it won’t be making routine immigration enforcement arrests at COVID-19 vaccination sites. In a statement Monday, the agency said vaccination sites will be considered “sensitive locations” and generally off limits for enforcement actions. It said arrests would only be carried out under “the most extraordinary of circumstances.” DHS said it encourages everyone, regardless of immigration status, to receive the vaccine when they are eligible under local regulations. It is the latest example of the softer approach Biden's administration is taking toward illegal immigration.