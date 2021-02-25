How the Larry Nassar scandal has affected others

A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach's apparent suicide hours after being charged Thursday with crimes, including sexual assault, human trafficking and running a criminal enterprise is the latest fallout from the sexual abuse scandal involving former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar.

John Geddert died soon after he was accused of injuring people for years through forced labor and recruiting minors for forced labor, according to court documents.

Nassar was convicted on charges related to his serial molestation of young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Numerous people have been charged, fired or forced out of their jobs during the investigations into the once-renowned sports doctor. He was sentenced to decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he molested them, including while he worked for Michigan State and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

A look at some of the individuals and organizations affected:

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY