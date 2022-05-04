How the interest rate hike will affect you; fewer than 1 in 5 parents would vaccinate kids under 5 ASAP, and more COVID news

Here's a look at COVID-19 news for today, May 4. Federal Reserve raises key interest rate
The Covid era of free money is over, and the Federal Reserve is stepping up its fight against inflation.
Fed officials raised the central bank's benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday, its biggest single move in 22 years.
This follows the Fed's decision to raise its rate by a quarter percentage point in March, its first interest rate hike since late 2018.
The fact that the Fed is finally moving away from zero shows confidence in the health of the job market. But the speed with which interest rates are expected to go up underscores its concern about the soaring cost of living.
Here's how higher rates will impact you: Journalists from several news outlets test positive for COVID after Correspondents Dinner
Trevor Noah joked about the event becoming a superspreader — and now the cases are rolling in. The annual White House Correspondents Dinner, along with the festivities held in the days before and after it, have led to the inevitable spread of Covid.
In the days since WHCD weekend, reporters and staffers from CNN, ABC News, NBC News, CBS News, Politico, and other participating news organizations have tested positive for the virus. Most notably, ABC's Jon Karl, who shook hands with President Biden and who sat next to Kim Kardashian, has fallen ill, as Politico's Maxwell Tani first reported.
Read more on those affected here: Survey says fewer than 1 in 5 US parents say they'll get Covid-19 vaccines for kids under 5 as soon as they could
US children under 5 are getting closer to authorized Covid-19 vaccines, but most parents may be reluctant to actually get them when they become available, a new survey found.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation's Vaccine Monitor survey, published Wednesday, only 18% of parents of children under 5 said they would vaccinate their child against Covid-19 as soon as a vaccine was available.
Nearly 40% of parents of young children said they would "wait and see" before vaccinating their child, 11% said they would get the vaccine only if required, and 27% said they would "definitely not" vaccinate their child against Covid-19. Read more data here:
States whose residents are struggling the most financially
Photo Credit: WAYHOME studio / Shutterstock
The economy is showing many positive signs of recovery after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, with
unemployment falling and GDP growing rapidly. But despite some promising economic indicators, rising inflation remains the dominant story of today’s economy.
According to the
Consumer Price Index, one of the most commonly cited measures of inflation, prices increased by 7.9% from February 2021 to February 2022—the steepest increase in 40 years. February’s figures marked the tenth straight month with year-over-year price growth above 5%. In dollars, U.S. households are paying an average of $435 per month more for their expenses now than at the beginning of 2021.
And as rising prices put more pressure on household finances, people have been forced to turn to alternatives to pay for their expenses. According to recently collected data from the Census Bureau’s
, more than 73 million Americans—around one-third of all adults—reported having used credit cards or loans to cover regular expenses in the week prior to the survey, while 53 million have tapped into savings and nearly 28 million have borrowed. Some of these alternatives come with costs of their own, as payments toward interest for credit cards, loans, and borrowing can add even more expense to household budgets. Household Pulse Survey
Approximately one third of Americans rely on credit cards or loans for regular expenses
But inflation affects households differently, for several reasons. For one, most measures of inflation are based on the prices of a set of common consumer goods, but not all households consume equally. For example, homeowners whose mortgage payments are locked in are not feeling increases in housing prices as strongly as renters or prospective buyers, and rising prices of gas or vehicles are affecting commuters more than workers who are able to work from home. Another issue is income: when workers’ wage growth exceeds the rate of inflation, the real effect of price increases is less, but if wage growth does not keep up, workers will feel greater financial pressure.
Because of these factors, inflation also has the potential to further disadvantage households that already struggle to make ends meet. According to the same Census Bureau data, racial and ethnic minorities are more likely than white Americans to face difficulties keeping up with costs. More than 70% of Hispanic and Black Americans reported that they were struggling to pay for their usual expenses, compared to just 50% of whites, and whites were less than half as likely than any other racial or ethnic group to be behind on housing payments.
Unsurprisingly, income level also has a major effect on households’ feelings of financial struggle. More than four in five households (81.8%) earning less than $25,000 per year have faced difficulty with usual expenses and more than one in five (21.5%) reported being behind on housing payments. For households making more than $200,000 per year, those figures were 16.8% and 3.0%, respectively.
Financial struggles broken down by income and race and ethnicity
Demographic and economic disparities also affect the locations where residents are experiencing the greatest financial struggles. Many states where residents report that they are facing financial difficulties are states that have lower incomes, higher populations of racial and ethnic minorities, or both, led by Mississippi, Nevada, and Arkansas.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s
collected at the beginning of February 2022. To determine the states whose residents are struggling the most financially, researchers at Household Pulse Survey HireAHelper created a composite index based on the following metrics: Adults who faced difficulty paying for usual expenses Adults who faced food insufficiency Adults who faced loss of income Households behind on housing payments
Here are the states whose residents are struggling the most financially.
15. New York
Photo Credit: Victor Moussa / Shutterstock
Composite index: 66.83 Adults who faced difficulty paying for usual expenses: 58.6% Adults who faced food insufficiency: 34.6% Adults who faced loss of income: 19.4% Households behind on housing payments: 19.7%
14. Florida
Photo Credit: lunamarina / Shutterstock
Composite index: 71.45 Adults who faced difficulty paying for usual expenses: 60.5% Adults who faced food insufficiency: 40.4% Adults who faced loss of income: 18.3% Households behind on housing payments: 11.3%
13. Hawaii
Photo Credit: W. Scott McGill / Shutterstock
Composite index: 73.48 Adults who faced difficulty paying for usual expenses: 57.0% Adults who faced food insufficiency: 39.8% Adults who faced loss of income: 18.9% Households behind on housing payments: 18.1%
12. West Virginia
Photo Credit: Steve Heap / Shutterstock
Composite index: 76.55 Adults who faced difficulty paying for usual expenses: 64.9% Adults who faced food insufficiency: 41.4% Adults who faced loss of income: 16.2% Households behind on housing payments: 15.5%
11. California
Photo Credit: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock
Composite index: 77.05 Adults who faced difficulty paying for usual expenses: 59.9% Adults who faced food insufficiency: 35.9% Adults who faced loss of income: 23.4% Households behind on housing payments: 12.3%
10. Alabama
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite index: 77.55 Adults who faced difficulty paying for usual expenses: 64.0% Adults who faced food insufficiency: 45.2% Adults who faced loss of income: 19.9% Households behind on housing payments: 10.2%
9. Texas
Photo Credit: D Guest Smith / Shutterstock
Composite index: 80.10 Adults who faced difficulty paying for usual expenses: 64.2% Adults who faced food insufficiency: 41.5% Adults who faced loss of income: 21.3% Households behind on housing payments: 10.2%
8. South Carolina
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Composite index: 81.10 Adults who faced difficulty paying for usual expenses: 60.8% Adults who faced food insufficiency: 42.2% Adults who faced loss of income: 19.9% Households behind on housing payments: 12.6%
7. Louisiana
Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock
Composite index: 82.65 Adults who faced difficulty paying for usual expenses: 62.4% Adults who faced food insufficiency: 36.4% Adults who faced loss of income: 22.7% Households behind on housing payments: 15.1%
6. New Jersey
Photo Credit: Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Composite index: 84.20 Adults who faced difficulty paying for usual expenses: 63.5% Adults who faced food insufficiency: 37.8% Adults who faced loss of income: 21.2% Households behind on housing payments: 17.1%
5. Oklahoma
Photo Credit: Kevin Hearn / Shutterstock
Composite index: 85.20 Adults who faced difficulty paying for usual expenses: 61.4% Adults who faced food insufficiency: 39.0% Adults who faced loss of income: 22.4% Households behind on housing payments: 14.4%
4. New Mexico
Photo Credit: turtix / Shutterstock
Composite index: 86.23 Adults who faced difficulty paying for usual expenses: 65.7% Adults who faced food insufficiency: 41.1% Adults who faced loss of income: 21.8% Households behind on housing payments: 11.8%
3. Arkansas
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite index: 86.75 Adults who faced difficulty paying for usual expenses: 66.8% Adults who faced food insufficiency: 50.0% Adults who faced loss of income: 20.2% Households behind on housing payments: 11.3%
2. Nevada
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Composite index: 88.80 Adults who faced difficulty paying for usual expenses: 62.0% Adults who faced food insufficiency: 44.4% Adults who faced loss of income: 25.1% Households behind on housing payments: 12.0%
1. Mississippi
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite index: 94.90 Adults who faced difficulty paying for usual expenses: 70.9% Adults who faced food insufficiency: 49.9% Adults who faced loss of income: 20.7% Households behind on housing payments: 20.6%
