How much do you know about this week's news?

President Biden has OK'd making the stimulus checks' salary eligibility more targeted in the Senate bill. Here's what it means and where the Senate bill stands.
Organization that preserves author Dr. Seuss' legacy says it will stop publishing six titles because of racist imagery.
An SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashed Tuesday into a semitruck in Southern California, killing 15 people and leaving others injured, hospital officials said.
The Senate worked through the night and into midday Saturday to pass Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which will now go back to the House to approve the Senate's tweaks.
The Border Patrol says 13 people killed in a Southern California crash were among 44 people who entered the U.S. through a hole cut into the border fence with Mexico.
The U.S. Capitol Police say they have intelligence showing there is a "possible plot" by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
Direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans. Aid to schools and businesses. Here are highlights of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that's nearing final passage.
The stakes are monumental, with potential to shape election outcomes for years to come. It also tests how hard President Joe Biden and his party are willing to fight for their priorities.
"The mother is not showing much remorse at this time," the police chief said. "She's not really saying, you know, what the motive was."
A Nike executive resigned from the company after her son used one of her credit cards to purchase $132,000 worth of limited-edition sneakers.