'How many of us will be left?' Catholic nuns face loss, pain

“There’s something very big going on,” she says. “Are we brave enough to look a little beyond the graves and the shields and the masks and ask ourselves what is this all about?”

Jamroz saw the “dark days” of the spring returning. She tried to blunt the pain by nudging herself to remember that her lost sisters had achieved eternal happiness, but the human loss was hard to forget.

“Some of them, you grow closer to than even your own blood siblings,” she said.

No women took final vows with the Felicians in 2020; they ended the year with 455 sisters across the continent. Fifteen sisters died of varied causes, in addition to the 21 who died of COVID-19.

Sister Mary Bronisia Muzalewski, who relished preparing children for First Communion, and for whom invitations had been printed to mark her 75th anniversary of sisterhood with a celebration that would never happen. Sister Mary Felicia Golembiewski-Dove, who molded butter into elaborate Easter lambs. Sister Mary DeAngelis Nowak, who when not in prayer, always seemed to be found behind a book.

And Labik, the smiling face who had become the heart of her home.