'How many of us will be left?' Catholic nuns face loss, pain

The reprieve wouldn’t last for the Felicians, though. A second wave of infections haunted and taunted with erratic efficiency, and by the middle of November had robbed them of sisters in Buffalo, New York; Enfield, Connecticut; and here in Greensburg.

At first, it seemed like Labik had nothing more than a cold. But soon, the 78-year-old was taken away by paramedics, making the sign of the cross as she was led to the ambulance.

From the hospital, when she spoke to her sisters by phone, she was lighthearted and laughing. They made plans for when she would return before, suddenly, she took a turn for the worse.

When word of Labik’s death reached the convent, her six sisters went to the chapel, where they prayed and cried. She was later placed in her casket barefoot, in the Franciscan tradition, and buried in her brown habit and black veil, with a wood crucifix on string around her neck, and the simple silver band she was given when she professed her final vows on her left hand's ring finger.

“Deus meus et omnia,” was inscribed inside. “My God and my all.”