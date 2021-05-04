How companies rip off poor employees — and get away with it

"This tells us that wage theft is no accident," Lee told city lawmakers. "It's not a few bad apple employers or a few new businesses that don't understand the law, but rather a calculated approach by employers to maximize their profits on the backs of their workers."

The hearing helped launch a local wage-theft law that allows workers to get their money back more quickly than they would by filing a complaint with the state or federal government.

The ordinance, which went into effect in 2016, sets a 110-day limit for city staff to investigate and close a wage theft case. It also gives workers three years to file a complaint with the city, compared with the two-year statute of limitations under federal law. And the penalties are steep. The city can revoke or deny local permits and licenses to companies that steal wages.

Legal experts and community groups point to strong local wage theft laws as an effective way to get around lax enforcement at the federal level and in some states. Chicago passed such a law in 2013. Minneapolis followed in 2019.