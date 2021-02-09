How Chronicle of Philanthropy compiled list of top 50 donors

For example, Warren Buffett is absent from this year’s list even though he gave the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation stock in his Berkshire Hathaway investment firm valued at more than $2.2 billion last year.

The donation was an annual installment on his 2006 pledge of more than $36 billion in Berkshire shares to the foundation. That same year he also made multibillion pledges to the foundations of his late first wife and his three children.

Here’s how much Buffett gave to charity last year:

— Nearly 12.2 million shares of class “B” Berkshire stock valued at more than $2.2 billion to the Gates Foundation, the latest installment of his 2006 pledge.

— More than 1.2 million shares valued at almost $220.9 million to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation — named for his first wife, who died in 2004. To date, he has contributed nearly $2.8 billion of the approximately $3.6 billion he has pledged to the fund.