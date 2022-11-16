 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How big of a role should ethics play in what we eat? | The Ethical Life podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Episode 64: Each year at this time, there are lots of stories written about how to avoid having political fights around the Thanksgiving dinner table. But what if the debate is about what’s on the table instead?

Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss why the choices we make at supermarkets and restaurants send a strong ethical message.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

Inside the fantastical, pragmatic quest to make “hybrid” meat, by Kenny Torrella, Vox

Here’s exactly how your diet affects the planet, a landmark study finds, by Scott Dance, The Washington Post

We badly need better alternatives to conventional meat, Matthew Ygelsias, Slow Boring

Thanksgiving dinner will cost 20% more this year because of inflation. Here's what to expect, By Vanessa Yurkevic, CNN

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

