King Charles III's coronation Saturday will mix a thousand-year tradition with the streaming age.
The pomp and ceremony will be unmissable for U.K. residents, but what about royal watchers across the Atlantic? There are plenty of options to watch the regalia-heavy event that serves as a formal confirmation of King Charles' dual role as head of state and titular leader of the Church of England — for those willing to wake up early enough.
While it might seem odd that Americans might want to tune in, there have been large audiences for previous royal milestones, such as the wedding of Charles and Diana in 1981 and the weddings of their children, William and Harry.
The longevity of the king's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, means many people alive have never seen a coronation.
Royal enthusiast Donna Werner of the United States shows off the hat she made Thursday while camping on the Mall, a part of the royal procession route, in central London.
Vadim Ghirda, Associated Press
First, King Charles and his wife, Camilla, have to get to the ceremony. That begins with a procession to Westminster Abbey, which will get started about 5 a.m. EDT, 2 a.m. for West Coasters.
The Associated Press will livestream the procession beginning at 5 a.m. Eastern and provide ongoing coverage throughout the day on
www.apnews.com.
Broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC as well as cable channels CNN and Fox News all plan live coverage starting at 5 a.m. EDT. The outlets also will feature coverage on their digital platforms and streaming including Hulu+ Live TV.
The day will be filled with pageantry — the handing over of a rod, scepter and orb, all medieval symbols of power — and loads of other traditions.
The celebration continues Sunday with the Coronation Concert, but U.S. audiences won't be able to watch headliners Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. That will be shown on BBC's iPlayer, which isn't available outside the U.K.
Photos: A look back at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II ... 70 years ago
This image in Trafalgar Square, London, June 2, 1953, shows crowds of people gathering in the hope of seeing the coronation procession of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II later that day.
AP file
The Very Reverend Alan Campbell Don KCVO, Dean of Westminster, bears St. Edward's Crown during the Procession of Regalia, prior to the coronation of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London, June 2, 1953.
AP file
Surrounded by his clerics and ladies-in-waiting, Queen Elizabeth II sits in the Chair of Estate in Westminster Abbey, London on June 2, 1953, before being crowned. In royal gallery in background, Queen mother Elizabeth is leaning over to attend to the unseen little Prince Charles. Princess Margaret also lends a hand. Duchess of Gloucester may be seen at right in royal gallery.
AP file
The Archbishop of Canterbury, foreground, reads the Benediction to Britain's Queen Elizabeth during the coronation ceremony in this June 2, 1953 photo.
AP file
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is crowned the Monarch of Britain holding the Royal Scepter, sat on throne, wearing St. Edward's crown, at Westminster Abbey, in London, June 2, 1953.
AP file
Queen Elizabeth II passing through Westminster Abbey, London wearing her crown on June 2, 1953.
AP file
Queen Elizabeth II, wearing her crown, center foreground, leads the procession through Westminster Abbey's nave after her coronation in London, England, June 2, 1953. The Queen of England is flanked by the Bishop of Durham Rev. Arthur Michael Ramsay, left, and the Bishop of Bath and Wells High Rev. Harold William Bradfield. Maids of honor follow behind, carrying the cape.
AP file
In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wearing the bejeweled Imperial Crown and carrying the Orb and Scepter with Cross, leaves Westminster Abbey, London, at the end of her coronation ceremony.
AP file
The Queen's train is lifted by footman as she leaves Buckingham Palace, to enter the state coach to drive to Westminster Abbey, London, for the coronation this morning June 2, 1953, for Elizabeth to become Queen Elizabeth II.
AP file
The smiling Queen Elizabeth framed in the window of the State coach as she left Buckingham Palace quadrangle for Westminster Abbey for the Coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953 in London.
AP file
Part of the parade of Commonwealth troops pass under Marble Arch, London, June 2, 1953, on the processional drive from Westminster Abbey, following the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.
AP file
The Gold State Coach, carrying Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, leaves Hyde Park en route to Buckingham Palace following the Queen's coronation at Westminster Abbey. London, June. 2, 1953.
AP file
Members of the Ceylon contingent march through Picadilly Circus, London, during the processions following the coronation of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, June. 2, 1953.
AP file
A carriage carrying Sir Robert Gordon Menzies, Prime Minister of Australia, passes through Picadilly Circus, London, following the coronation of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, June. 2, 1953.
AP file
In this June. 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey, London.
AP file
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, gather with other members of the British Royal Family to greet supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace following her coronation, which took place in Westminster Abbey, London, June 2, 1953.
AP file
With her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II are her family and other members of the Royal family. From left to right are front row: Prince Michael of Kent and his mother the Duchess of Kent (behind her is her elder son, the Duke of Kent; Princess Martha of Norway; Princess Margaret (sister of the Queen); Queen Elizabeth; the Duke of Edinburgh; Queen Elizabeth the Queen mother; the Princess Royal (Aunt of the Queen); the Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Alice, countess of Athlone (great-aunt of the Queen). Between the Queen Mother and the Princess Royal can be seen the Duke of Gloucester. In front of the Duchess of Gloucester are her two sons, Prince Richard (left) and Prince William. In front of the Queen are her two children, Prince Charles and princess Anne. The Queen wears the imperial state crown and her coronation robes. The Queen and her family gathered at Buckingham Palace for this Coronation portrait on June 2, 1953.
AP Photo/London Times
