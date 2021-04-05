Houston's new top cop takes reins as homicides still rising

Last year, Houston had 403 homicides, up from 281 in 2019. It was the most homicides since 1993, when the city recorded 446. Other violent crime, including aggravated assault, also went up in 2020.

The increase is continuing in 2021. Houston has had 103 homicides as of Monday, compared with 75 during the same period in 2020, a jump of 37%.

“We cannot sit back and wait for the upward trend in crime to change on its own. I have given the department many of the resources it needs and will give them more. But over the next several months, HPD along with the community must be very focused in reducing crime across the board,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Finner, a Houston native, began with the city's police force in 1990.