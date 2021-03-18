Houston mayor picks top commander as new police chief

DALLAS (AP) — A top Houston police commander will take over leadership of the city's police department following the current chief's abrupt announcement that he will be leaving for a job in Florida.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Thursday that Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner will succeed police Chief Art Acevedo, who said this week he would be leaving America's fourth-largest city to become chief of the smaller Miami police department.

Finner is set to take over the more than 3,500-officer force on April 5, according to a statement from the city.

A Houston native and one of Acevedo’s top two assistants, Finner thanked the mayor for picking leadership from within the department and sounded a note of appreciation for his outgoing boss. But he also pleaded for unity during a news conference Thursday and compared the Texas city, which like others in the United States has seen rising violent crime over the past year, to a leaky boat struggling to find shore.

“If somebody starts getting off course and throwing stones and what not, do you think you're going to get to safe ground?” Finner said. “That's where we are right now.”