Houston mask mandate might violate Texas governor's order

Similar local mask mandates that appeared to be in conflict with state orders have faced legal action by the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

A spokeswoman for Abbott’s office and a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment Tuesday.

The mask mandate in Houston comes as hospitalizations across the state continue to rise due in part to the highly contagious delta variant.

On Monday, there were 6,853 people in Texas hospitals with COVID-19, which was the most since Feb. 22.

The resurgence of COVID-19 in Texas has put some cities’ health systems in dire circumstances, as intensive care unit beds fill up, officials say.

In South Texas, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales this week said hospitals in Corpus Christi, Victoria, Kingsville and Beeville were limited in their ability to handle the latest COVID-19 surge of patients due to a shortage of nurses. San Antonio is also facing a similar nursing shortage amid a spike in patients.