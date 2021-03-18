House scuttles GOP attempt to boot Swalwell from intel panel

McCarthy requested his own briefing about Swalwell after the Axios report in December. After the briefing, which was also attended by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, McCarthy said he thought Swalwell should be removed.

The Republican resolution comes as the once-bipartisan intelligence panel deals with the raw feelings left by the investigations into former President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. While Schiff and Nunes once worked together, the Trump era shattered that as the panel became one of the most divided in all of Congress. Democrats encouraged the investigations into Trump while Republicans fiercely defended him.

Swalwell has been one of Trump’s sharpest critics, and served as a House impeachment manager during the former president’s second impeachment trial last month. He briefly ran for president in 2019.

Introducing the resolution, McCarthy said that members who are appointed by Pelosi to the Intelligence committee “must possess the highest level of credibility and character” and that “no member should be compromised in any way.” Members of the committee are regularly briefed on sensitive national intelligence.