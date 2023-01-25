 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

House Republicans push for info on Hunter Biden's art sales

  • Updated
  • 0
Congress Hunter Biden

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Biden's wife, Jill, holds the Bible and their children Ashley and Hunter watch Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

 Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

WASHINGTON — House Republicans renewed their investigation Wednesday into the art dealings of Hunter Biden, pushing for details on who is purchasing his work as part of the party's long-promised probe into President Joe Biden and his family.

Rep. James Comer, the new chairman of the House Oversight Committee, asked for a transcribed interview with Georges Bergès, the art dealer who has showcased Hunter Biden's work in New York and Los Angeles galleries since 2021. He requested communications between the galleries and White House, citing Republican concerns the younger Biden is trading in on his father's name.

"Despite being a novice artist, Hunter Biden received exorbitant amounts of money selling his artwork, the buyers' identities remain unknown, and you appear to be the sole record keeper of these lucrative transactions," Comer, R-Ky., said in a letter to Bergès.

People are also reading…

The White House counsel's office and a representative for Hunter Biden did not immediately return requests for comment.

The Republicans have requested information from Bergès before, but those were ignored when the GOP was in the House minority.

Biden aides have derided Republicans' focus on Hunter Biden, who never held a position in the White House or presidential campaign, as hypocritical. They point to the president's predecessor, Donald Trump, who had a daughter and son-in-law working for him in the White House and often spent taxpayer dollars at his own properties.

The Biden White House said it established an arrangement in the early days of the presidency that allows Hunter Biden to sell his artwork without knowing the identity of the purchaser. Officials said it would avoid any potential ethical entanglements with the sales.

Under the arrangement, a private art gallery owner sets prices for Hunter Biden's work and handles all bidding and sales, but does not share any information about buyers or prospective buyers with Hunter or anyone in the administration. Bergès also agreed to reject offers he deemed suspicious or that came in over the asking price.

The prices for Hunter Biden's art, according to Comer, range from $55,000 to $225,000 a piece at the SoHo gallery where his latest collection debuted earlier this month. His paintings often depict abstract flowers and trees with the use of a mixture of ink and acrylic on metal.

"It is concerning that President Biden's son is the recipient of anonymous, high-dollar transactions — potentially from foreign buyers — with no accountability or oversight (other than you)," Comer wrote in the letter. "The American people deserve transparency regarding certain details about Hunter Biden's expensive art transactions."

Hunter Biden's taxes and foreign business work are already under federal investigation by a federal grand jury in Delaware. His membership on the board of a Ukrainian energy company and his efforts to strike deals in China have long raised questions about whether he traded on his father's public service.

Joe Biden has said he has never spoken to his son about foreign business. There are no indications the federal investigation involves the president.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk

Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk

Federal prosecutors say Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk and shouldn’t be allowed to stay out of prison while she appeals her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors. They said in a motion filed in federal court that Holmes had a one-way plane ticket to Mexico booked for Jan. 26, 2022.

Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House

Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House

White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who's spent more than two years as President Joe Biden’s top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks. His departure comes as the White House is shifting to a defensive posture now that GOP lawmakers are planning investigations into the Biden administration.

Attorneys: Police beat Tyre Nichols for three minutes

Attorneys: Police beat Tyre Nichols for three minutes

An attorney for the family of a Black man who died at a hospital three days after a confrontation with police during a traffic stop says video of the encounter shows it was “violent” and “troublesome on every level.” 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Paleontologists discover fossil of the world's oldest worm species in Arizona

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News