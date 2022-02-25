House panel requests more Trump records; CDC's loosening mask guidance; the latest from Ukraine

Today is Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
The winter storm that previously impacted the Midwest is now heading to the Northeast, bringing heavy snowfall throughout the day today to cities like Boston. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.
***
THE LATEST: RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE
***
TOP STORIES
House panel requests Trump WH records from National Archives
WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional oversight committee sought additional documents Friday from the National Archives related to former President Donald Trump’s handling of White House records as the panel looks to expand its investigation into his handling of sensitive and even classified information.
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to the archivist, laying out a series of document requests needed to determine if the former president violated federal records laws when he took 15 boxes of White House records to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after leaving office last year.
***
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings, shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk from the coronavirus to a community. Under current guidelines, masks are recommended for people residing in communities of substantial or high transmission — roughly 95% of U.S. counties, according to the latest data.
***
This morning's top headlines: Friday, Feb. 25
Ukrainian military says Russian "spies," "saboteurs" seen 3 miles from Kyiv as Moscow's invasion presses toward the capital. The latest developments.
The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The three Minneapolis police officers alongside Derek Chauvin at the scene of George Floyd's killing offered a variety of reasons why they weren't to blame: Inexperience. Bad training. Fear of a senior officer. The looming threat of angry bystanders.
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has canceled a scheduled Sunday visit to Florence and will not preside over Ash Wednesday commemorations next week be…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sally Kellerman, the Oscar and Emmy nominated actor who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in director Robert Altman's 1970 film “MASH," died Thursday.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Another negotiating session produced only minor movement and no proposals on big-money issues, leaving Major League Baseball four days from management's Monday night deadline for a deal to salvage opening day and a 162-game season.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
On Feb. 25, 1964, Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) became world heavyweight boxing champion as he defeated Sonny Liston in Miami Beach.
***