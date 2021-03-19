House OKs legal status for Dreamers, farm workers; NFL's Amazon deal; NCAA's First Four results

Today is Friday, March 19, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: U.S. House passes immigration bills for Dreamers, farm workers; Amazon gets Thursday night NFL games in big TV deal; and the NCAA tournament's field of 64 is set after First Four games.
TOP STORIES
House OKs Dems' immigration bills for Dreamers, farm workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to unlatch a gateway to citizenship for young Dreamers, migrant farm workers and immigrants who’ve fled war or natural disasters, giving Democrats wins in the year’s first votes on an issue that faces an uphill climb in the Senate.
On a near party-line 228-197 vote Thursday, lawmakers approved one bill offering legal status to around 2 million Dreamers, brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and hundreds of thousands of migrants admitted for humanitarian reasons from a dozen troubled countries.
They then voted 247-174 for a second measure creating similar protections for 1 million farm workers who have worked in the U.S. illegally. The government estimates they comprise half the nation's agricultural laborers. Read more:
Amazon gets Thursday night games, NFL nearly doubles TV deal
Much like they did with cable in the 1980s and satellite television in the 1990s, the NFL on Thursday made another significant transition in the way its games are viewed.
The league's new rights agreements, worth $113 billion over the 11 seasons of the new deals that begin in 2023, include a streaming service receiving an exclusive full season package for the first time when Amazon Prime Video will be the home of 15 “Thursday Night Football” games.
The new contracts also mean the NFL will nearly double its media revenue to more than $10 billion a season. The league took in $5.9 billion a year in its current contracts. Read more:
Drake beats Wichita State for first tourney win in 50 years
Joseph Yesufu scored 21 points and Drake beat Wichita State 53-52 on Thursday night in the First Four, the Bulldogs' first NCAA Tournament win in a half-century.
Drake's previous tournament victory was 50 years ago to the day — March 18, 1971, against Notre Dame.
UCLA, Texas Southern and Norfolk State also advanced Thursday night to the field of 64, which tips off today. Read more:
In other news today ...
- Top U.S. and Chinese officials offered sharply different views of each other and the world as the two sides met face-to-face for the first time since President Joe Biden took office.
- With the U.S. closing in on President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of his target date, the White House said the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico with millions of lifesaving shots.
- Police said Thursday that “nothing is off the table” in the investigation of the deadly shootings at two Atlanta massage parlors, including whether the slayings were a hate crime.
- Just two more jurors were needed for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, as the judge prepared to rule Friday on two major motions — including whether to allow evidence from Floyd's earlier 2019 arrest.
- Storms that left splintered homes and broken trees across Alabama and Mississippi moved east Thursday, forcing a TV newscast out of their studio for a few minutes, but largely sparing the Atlantic Coast states any significant damage.
- NASA completed an engine test firing of its moon rocket Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely.
- The House has dismissed a Republican attempt to remove California Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House intelligence panel over his contact more than six years ago with a suspected Chinese spy who targeted politicians in the United States.
- A final batch of polls by Israeli media outlets on Friday showed a razor-thin election, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fate likely turning on the performance of small parties and a former ally who has criticized him but has not ruled out joining his coalition.
- Actor Armie Hammer is under investigation for sexual assault, Los Angeles police said Thursday.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
ON THIS DATE
In 2003, President George W. Bush ordered the start of war against Iraq, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 2011, Butler upsets top-seeded Pittsburgh, 71-70, in one of the wackiest finishes in NCAA tournament history. See more sports moments from …
