House OKs debt and funding plan, setting up clash with Senate GOP

"I will not support signing a blank check as this majority is advancing the most reckless expansion of government in generations," said Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa.

Backed by the White House, Democratic congressional leaders pushed ahead at a time of great uncertainty in Congress. Democrats are also trying to gather support for President Joe Biden's broad "Build Back Better" agenda, which would have a price tag of up to $3.5 trillion over 10 years.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he was not about to help pay off past debts when Biden was about to pile on more. He said since Democrats control the White House and Congress, it's their problem to find the votes.

"The debt ceiling will be raised as it always should be, but it will be raised by the Democrats," McConnell said.

In the 50-50 Senate, Democrats will be hard-pressed to find 10 Republicans to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a filibuster.

"This is playing with fire," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.