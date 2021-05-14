House GOP elects Elise Stefanik to leadership post, replacing Liz Cheney

At a time when Cheney and other anti-Trump Republicans are trying to pull the party away from him, Stefanik reaffirmed her view of his importance, underscoring his continued sway within the party.

"Voters determine the leader of the Republican Party, and President Trump is the leader that they look to," she said. She added, "He is an important voice in the Republican Party and we look forward to working with him."

Republicans booted Cheney out of leadership this week for repeatedly rebuking Trump for encouraging supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and for his lie that his 2020 reelection was stolen from him by fraudulent voting.

She has defiantly said she will continue lambasting Trump, who remains potent within the GOP, and would work to defeat him should he mount a 2024 bid to return to the White House.

Stefanik got an early start lining up votes to succeed Cheney, a decisive factor in leadership races. She's also backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., plus two of the House's most influential conservatives: No. 2 House GOP leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.