House Democrats bolster budget bill, plan votes; UK approves COVID pill; more 'Rust' shooting questions

Today is Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TOP STORIES
House prepares to debate, vote after bolstering Biden's bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is preparing to debate and vote on a revised draft of President Joe Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion domestic policy package as well as a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Democrats eager to show voters the party can deliver on its priorities.
With a flurry of late-breaking adjustments, Democrats added key provisions to what has grown to a sprawling 2,135-page package — adding back a new paid family leave program, work permits for immigrants and changes to state and local tax deductions.
Votes are possible Thursday, with the Democrats anxious to finish up the president's signature package after drawn-out talks on Capitol Hill were partly blamed for the party's dismal election results in bellwether states this week.
“Get it to my desk!” Biden said in remarks Wednesday at the White House.
***
UK authorizes Merck's COVID pill, 1st shown to treat COVID
LONDON (AP) — Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck's coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.
The pill was licensed for adults 18 and older who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing severe disease. The drug, known as molnupiravir, is intended to be taken twice a day for five days by people at home with mild to moderate COVID-19.
***
'Rust' film armorer says someone may have put bullet in gun
The woman in charge of weapons on the movie set where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins said Wednesday night that she had inspected the gun Baldwin shot but doesn’t know how a live bullet ended up inside.
“Who put those in there and why is the central question,” Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer for the movie “Rust” said in a statement issued by one of her lawyers, Jason Bowles of Albuquerque, New Mexico. “Hannah kept guns locked up, including throughout lunch on the day in question (Oct. 21), and she instructed her department to watch the cart containing the guns when she was pulled away for her other duties or on a lunch break.”
The statement goes on to say that “Hannah did everything in her power to ensure a safe set. She inspected the rounds that she loaded into the firearms that day. She always inspected the rounds.”
***
This morning's top headlines: Nov. 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday the Democrats' setbacks in Tuesday's elections underscore that the party needs to “produce for the American people," but he pushed back against the notion that the off-year election results were a repudiation of his presidency.
WASHINGTON (AP) — If you find the current economy a bit confusing, don’t worry: So does the nation’s top economic official, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse shouted “Friendly! Friendly! Friendly!” as he was being chased by a man he eventually shot to death during street protests against racial injustice, a police detective testified — in a confrontation the defense portrayed as “the classic ambush.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI released hundreds of pages of newly declassified documents Wednesday about its long effort to explore connections between the Saudi government and the Sept. 11 attacks, revealing the scope of a strenuous but ultimately fruitless investigation whose outcome many question to this day.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A judge ruled Wednesday that he'll seat one Black juror and 11 whites to decide the trial of the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery, despite prosecutors' objections that several Black potential jurors were cut because of their race.
Hugs with friends. Birthday parties indoors. Pillow fights. Schoolchildren who got their first COVID-19 shots Wednesday said these are the pleasures they look forward to as the U.S. enters a major new phase in fighting the pandemic.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said Wednesday.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1979, the Iran hostage crisis began as militants stormed the United States Embassy in Tehran, seizing its occupants, and more events that h…
In 2001, Luis Gonzalez’s RBI single off Yankees' Mariano Rivera in the bottom of the ninth lifts the Arizona Diamondbacks to their first champ…
***