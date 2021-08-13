House Democratic moderates threaten Pelosi's strategy, demand immediate vote on infrastructure bill

The letter is signed by Reps. Gottheimer, Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Filemon Vela of Texas, Jared Golden of Maine, Ed Case of Hawaii, Kurt Schrader of Oregon, Henry Cuellar of Texas, Jim Costa of California and Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia.

The House is scheduled to return the week of August 23 to vote on the budget resolution, with Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer instructing their committee chairs to draft the larger bill -- known in the Capitol as reconciliation legislation -- by September 15. Their goal is to have both bills enacted by late September or early October. But if the House can't pass the budget resolution, those plans could collapse.

The new letter also comes two days after Pelosi reiterated to her caucus on a private call that there will be no vote in the House on the bipartisan infrastructure package until the Senate passes its reconciliation bill. That position is in line with the House's progressive Democrats who have threatened to withhold their support for the infrastructure bill unless the reconciliation proposal is approved by the Senate.

The speaker said on the call she is "not freelancing" on her position on holding back passing the bipartisan bill until reconciliation is done.