The governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school had warned in online messages minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school.

Gov. Greg Abbott says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos made three social media posts.

According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school. Abbott says Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history. “Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,” Abbott said.

The head of the Food and Drug Administration testified about a series of setbacks that led to a months-long delay in inspecting the plant at the center of a nationwide baby formula shortage.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf is facing questions Wednesday from House lawmakers probing the formula shortage. Califf faced fury from members of Congress over the slow response, which has rattled parents and snowballed into a major political controversy.

Califf called the response “too slow" and “not optimal.” Lawmakers will also hear from an executive from Abbott Nutrition, whose factory has been shuttered due to contamination.

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting indicate the central bank intends to move "expeditiously" to raise interest rates back to more neutral levels in its fight to tame inflation.

An investigative report blames British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior leaders for allowing boozy government parties that broke the U.K.’s COVID-19 lockdown rules. While Johnson said he took “full responsibility” for the breach, he insisted he would not resign.

Revelations that Johnson and his staff repeatedly flouted restrictions they imposed on the country in 2020 and 2021 have fueled outrage in Britain and led to calls from opponents for Johnson to step down over the scandal known as “partygate.”

Johnson insisted again he did not knowingly break any rules. He ignored calls from opponents to resign, saying he was “humbled” and had “learned a lesson” but it was now time to “move on.”

An outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease in a Bronx neighborhood has sickened 19 people since the beginning of the month, with one person dying. The Health Department says cooling towers in the borough’s Highbridge section have been tested for the presence of the bacteria Legionella which causes the disease, a form of pneumonia.

The bacteria was found in four of the towers, which the department ordered to be disinfected. People can get Legionnaires’ disease when they breathe in water vapor with the bacteria. It isn’t contagious, and can be treated with antibiotics, but can be dangerous for some people like those with pre-existing conditions.

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has voluntarily entered a rehabilitation program, forcing the Boston-based rock band to cancel the first portion of its upcoming Las Vegas residency.

The band posted on social media on Tuesday that Tyler recently had foot surgery and required pain management. The band said he recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.

The 74-year-old Tyler has made no secret of his lifelong struggle with substance abuse disorder. The band says their goal is to start performing again in September.

Ricky Gervais' new Netflix special is drawing fire from LGBTQ and trans advocacy groups. In the stand-up special, titled “SuperNature," Gervais makes a series of graphic comments about trans women and what he calls “old-fashioned women."

At another point in the hourlong special, Gervais defended his approach as equal-opportunity humor and not a reflection of his views on trans or other rights. But transgender and LGBTQ defenders said his supposed jokes were harmful, with one group asserting that the special violates a Netflix policy against content designed to incite hate or violence.

