Hot off the Wire: Listen to today's top stories

On Sunday’s anniversary of the Victory Day in Europe, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev as a show of support as the country continues to defend itself against Russia’s invasion.

Fighting continued in Eastern Ukraine and fighters continued to defend the besieged steel plant in Mariupol.

Strong winds in the Southwest are hampering efforts to contain a wildfire in New Mexico.

In Wisconsin, and arson investigation is underway after an explosion at an anti-abortion office in Madison.

Gas prices continue to rise and are up 15 cents over the past few weeks for an average of 4.38 a gallon, with diesel fuel up even higher.

And “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” led the way at theaters as the summer blockbuster season begins to heat up.

In other news, the Senate is schedule to vote Wednesday to protect abortion rights after the leak of a draft decision revealed that Roe vs. Wade was expected to be overturned in the coming months.

Three deaths at a Sandals resort in Bahamas are under investigation and another woman has been hospitalized. Foul play is not suspected.

Less immigrant labor in the U.S. is contributing to price hikes across the board, forcing farmers to replace crops with those that could be picked by machine and increase pay for workers.

New York is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic in an unexpected way: rats in the city have reached population levels not seen in a decade.

Fred Savage, an executive producer and director on the reboot of “The Wonder Years,” has been dropped from the series following allegations of inappropriate conduct. Savage, 45, was a child star on the original series.

In world news, Afghanistan’s Taliban government has ordered women to cover their faces in public. And in Hong Kong, Beijing loyalist John Lee has been elected to lead the region starting July 1.

Finally, is it time to rethink your lawn? Some people are mowing less, leaving the weeds and making other changes that are more friendly to the environment.

