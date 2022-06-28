Leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies have struck a united stance to support Ukraine for “as long as necessary” as Russia’s invasion grinds on, and said Tuesday they would explore far-reaching steps to cap Kremlin income from oil sales that are financing the war.

The final statement from the Group of Seven sets up more discussion in the weeks ahead to “explore” measures to bar import of Russian oil above a certain level. Leaders also agreed on a ban on imports of Russian gold and to step up aid to countries hit with food shortages by the blockade on Ukraine grain shipments through the Black Sea.

The House Jan. 6 panel says it is calling a surprise hearing on Tuesday to present “recently obtained evidence.” The hearing comes after Congress left Washington for a two-week recess.

Lawmakers on the panel investigating the 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July. The subject of the hearings is so far unclear.

Forty-six people have been found dead after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road in Texas. It's the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. Sixteen people were hospitalized, including four children.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said a city worker was alerted to the situation by a cry for help shortly before 6 p.m. Monday. Fire Chief Charles Hood said 12 of those taken to hospitals were adults and four were children. He said they were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer.

Three people were killed and dozens others were injured Monday when an Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman says two of the people who died were on the train and one was in the truck.

Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. Tuesday morning's sentencing hearing in New York will be the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them.

Maxwell, denies abusing anyone. Her lawyers have asked the judge to sentence her to no more than five years imprisonment. Prosecutors say she deserves at least 30 years behind bars.

Public tours of the White House will resume a full operating schedule next month, after nearly a year and a half of disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tours resumed on a limited basis, being held only Friday and Saturday mornings, on April 15, and will now return to their normal schedule from Tuesday through Saturday, excluding federal holidays, beginning on July 19.

In sports, the Yankees roll on, Toronto's Gausman strikes out 10, Angels-Mariners brawl leads to suspensions.

The fall of Roe v. Wade shifted the battleground over abortion to courthouses around the country, as abortion foes looked to quickly enact statewide bans and the other side sought to buy more time.

Many of the court cases will focus on “trigger laws” that were designed to go into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned. On Monday, a Louisiana judge issued an order that blocks enforcement of Louisiana's trigger law.

The Supreme Court has sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games. Monday's ruling could strengthen the acceptability of some religious practices in other public school settings.

The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines for the coach. The justices said the coach's prayer was protected by the First Amendment.

The court also ruled for doctors who face criminal charges for overprescribing powerful pain medication, in a case arising from the opioid addiction crisis.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court Monday that prosecutors must prove that doctors knew they were illegally prescribing powerful pain drugs in violation of the federal Controlled Substances Act.

Ukrainian officials say scores of civilians are feared killed or injured after a Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post Monday that the number of victims was “unimaginable,” citing reports that more than 1,000 civilians were inside at the time of the attack.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped on the back by a worker at a grocery store while campaigning for his son, Andrew, who is running for governor. The man was charged with assault.

Leonardo Del Vecchio, who founded eyewear empire Luxottica and turned an everyday object into a global fashion item, has died in Italy. He was 87. Italian media said Del Vecchio died in a Milan hospital.

Facebook and Instagram have begun promptly removing posts that offer abortion pills to women who may not be able to access them following a Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for the procedure. The platforms' parent company, Meta, said it has a policy against gifting or selling pharmaceutical drugs.

The Supreme Court ruling to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision is unpopular with a majority of Americans — but did that matter? The short answer: it’s complicated.

There’s evidence that the public has an indirect role in the judiciary, but that might be changing. And researchers acknowledge a relationship between the two, but it’s probably not a direct link.

Police say a man who complained there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich opened fire Sunday at a Subway sandwich shop in Atlanta, killing one employee and injuring another. Police said Monday that a suspect had been arrested, but they did not identify him.

Police say the man argued with the two female workers and then opened fire. The store's owner says it breaks his heart that someone had the audacity to shoot someone over mayonnaise on his sandwich.

A judge has found that there is enough evidence against a man once briefly married to Britney Spears to go to trial for felony stalking. Authorities say Jason Allen Alexander appeared uninvited at Spears' June 9 wedding to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari at her home in Thousand Oaks, California.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0