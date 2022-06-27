Leading economic powers conferred by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they underscored their commitment to Ukraine for the long haul. Group of Seven leaders in their Monday meeting in the German Alps were finalizing plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions.

The U.S. was also preparing to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Kyiv to help Ukraine fight back against Vladimir Putin’s aggression. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity before the formal announcement.

South Dakota’s Republican governor is pledging to bar mail-order abortion pills but says women shouldn't face prosecution for seeking them. Kristi Noem's stand appears to be in defiance of legal guidance by the Justice Department after the Supreme Court last week stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion.

The governor is indicating that she'd put in place a plan approved by state lawmakers to restrict the abortion pills. The ruling Friday by the court’s conservative justices triggered abortion bans in South Dakota and elsewhere.

But Noem says in news show interviews that doctors, not their patients, would likely be prosecuted for knowing violations of what would be one of the strictest laws on abortion pills in the United States.

Pride parades kicked off in some of America’s biggest cities Sunday amid new fears about the potential erosion of freedoms won through decades of activism. The annual marches come after at least one Supreme Court justice signaled, in a ruling on abortion, that the court could reconsider the right to same-sex marriage recognized in 2015.

Many observers expected the Jan. 6 committee hearings would be nothing more than reruns, but they've proven much more. They've revealed a storyteller's eye, with focus and clarity, an understanding of how news is digested these days and strong character development.

The Republican House leadership's decision to walk away from the examination into former President Donald Trump's effort to stay in office essentially allowed the committee to structure it the way it wanted. The committee has kept a tight grip on the message, and the myriad ways that it is delivered after the hearings are concluded each day.

In sports, the Avalanche rule the NHL, the Yankees get their second walk-off win of their series with the Astros, the Mets are beaten in the bottom of the ninth, Mississippi takes the national championship in baseball and Xander Schauffele finally captures a PGA win.

Tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains of recent years are suddenly becoming Republicans. Overall, more than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year. That's according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press.

They include both former Democrats and those previously unaffiliated with either major party. The phenomenon is playing out in virtually every region of the country — red states, blue states, in cities and in small towns — in the months since President Joe Biden replaced former President Donald Trump.

Pfizer says tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and boosts protection. Saturday's announcement comes just days before regulators debate whether to offer Americans updated booster shots this fall.

The current COVID-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against hospitalization and death. But protection against infection has dropped markedly with the omicron variant, and now its even more transmissible relatives are spreading.

Pfizer says either an omicron-targeted booster or a combination shot that mixes the original vaccine with omicron protection substantially increases protection. Rival Moderna hopes to offer a similar combination shot.

The BET Awards aired provided a platform for stars to strongly criticize the Supreme Court’s recent decision to strip away women’s constitutional protection for abortion.

President Joe Biden has signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades. The bipartisan compromise seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. The House gave final approval Friday, following Senate passage Thursday, and Biden acted just before leaving Washington for two world leader summits in Europe.

A federal court has put a temporary hold on the government's order for Juul to stop selling its electronic cigarettes. Juul filed the emergency motion so it can appeal the sales ban from the Food and Drug Administration.

Iranian state television says says that Tehran has launched a solid-fueled rocket into space, drawing a rebuke from Washington ahead of the expected resumption of stalled talks over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

Paul McCartney wowed fans at the Glastonbury Festival with a 2½-hour concert that included Beatles hits and big-name guest stars. The 80-year-old musician treated the huge crowd to Beatles classics like “Get Back,” “Hey Jude,” “Blackbird” and “Let it Be,” along with solo hits including “Live and Let Die” and “Band on the Run.” He was joined onstage by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and rock icon Bruce Springsteen.

