President Joe Biden is vowing to help American farmers try to ease a global spike in food prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He visited a family farm in Illinois on Wednesday and unrolled policies meant to increase harvests in ways that the administration believes could also help to reduce grocery bills at home.

Inflation eased slightly in April after months of relentless increases but remained near a four-decade high, making it hard for millions of American households to keep up with surging prices. Consumer prices jumped 8.3% from a year ago, below the 8.5% year-over-year surge in March.

Ukraine's top prosecutor says the country plans to hold its first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said Wednesday that her office charged 21-year-old Sgt. Vadin Shyshimarin in the Feb. 28 killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in northeastern Ukraine.

New York City’s mayor is calling on the Biden administration to yank the federal firearms license of a Nevada company that sells parts and kits for ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers that have been increasingly turning up at crime scenes around the U.S.

Mayor Eric Adams joined with gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety on Wednesday to publicly call for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to immediately revoke the license of a Polymer80, Inc. alleging the company has violated federal gun laws requiring background checks of purchasers and serial numbers, among other measures.

Police say one person was killed and 10 more were injured in two shootings on Chicago's South Side just six hours apart.

An Arizona man convicted of killing a college student in 1978 has been executed after a nearly eight-year hiatus in the state’s use of the death penalty brought on by a previous execution critics say was botched and the difficulty officials faced in finding lethal injection drugs.

Officials say Clarence Dixon died by lethal injection Wednesday at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin. He was the the sixth person to be executed in the United States in 2022.

A Tennessee man who served 30 years of a life sentence for the fire that killed his girlfriend is now free. A judge vacated his murder conviction, declaring that 65-year-old Claude Garrett “has shown actual innocence.”

The largest wildfire burning in the United States is heading toward mountain resort towns in northern New Mexico. Officials say the fire is racing up steep slopes and along exposed ridge lines while tossing embers high into the air.

Ukraine shut down one of the pipelines that carry Russian gas across the country to Western Europe.

German airline Lufthansa has apologized for refusing to let any members of a large group of Orthodox Jewish passengers onto a flight after some of them refused to wear masks.

More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic U.S. record. That translates to roughly one overdose death every 5 minutes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday released provisional data for 2021.

Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars in the U.S. — most for a second time — because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires. The recall covers certain 2013 and 2014 Sonata sedans, many of which were recalled for the same problem in 2020.

Actor and activist James Cromwell glued his hand to a midtown Manhattan Starbucks counter to protest the coffee chain’s extra charge for plant-based milk.

The 82-year-old Oscar nominee known for his role on “Succession” joined a protest Tuesday organized by the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

A woman fighting for abortion rights talks about the decision she made in college to terminate her pregnancy.

Did an 80-1 longshot really win the Kentucky Derby? People apparently wanted to make sure of Rich Strike's win. NBC Sports says some 36 million people watched a replay of the race on one of the network's social media accounts, including a record-setting 11.6 million on TikTok.

Live race coverage itself averaged 16 million viewers on NBC and the Peacock streaming service, with the numbers peaking at 19 million when the race was held.

Australian government scientists say 91% of the Great Barrier Reef coral surveyed this year was bleached in the fourth mass event in seven years. Coral becomes bleached in warmer-than-usual waters, and scientists worry about potentially lasting damage to the world's largest coral reef ecosystem.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Authority says this year's bleaching is the first during a La Niña weather pattern, which is associated with cooler Pacific Ocean temperatures.

—The Associated Press

