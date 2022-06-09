The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection is set to unveil as-yet-unreleased video, audio and a mass of evidence in its prime-time hearing.

Thursday's session will also show the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. The panel will warn that the deadly siege put U.S. democracy at risk.

The hearings come ahead the November midterm elections.

GasBuddy reports prices have topped $5 a gallon nationally.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 60 cents to $121.51 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 51 cents to $123.07 a barrel.

President Joe Biden is trying to present a unifying vision for the Western Hemisphere as he hosts the Summit of Americas in Los Angeles. But the gathering has been wracked by divisions and absences that make it hard to bring North and South America together around shared goals on migration, the economy and climate.

A COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal authorization may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused the other coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons.

Military officials say many troops who refuse the shots cite certain COVID-19 vaccines’ remote connection to abortions.

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped back up ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting where it’s expected to announce another increase to its main borrowing rate.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate jumped to 5.23% this week from 5.09% last week.

The brisk jump in rates, along with a sharp increase in home prices, has been pushing potential homebuyers out of the market.

Fresh off his legal battle with his ex-wife, Johnny Depp has announced that he and legendary guitarist Jeff Beck will release an album of mostly covers next month.

The duo’s 13-track album is titled “18” and will drop on July 15. The album contains covers of The Velvet Underground’s “Venus In Furs,” the Everly Brothers’ ballad “Let It Be Me” and Marvin Gaye’s soul classic “What’s Going On.”

The Recording Academy has created a social change song award and five new categories including songwriter of the year, giving the Grammys an avenue to honor music’s best composer.

The academy announced Thursday that the new non-classical songwriter category will recognize one individual who was the “most prolific” non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work during an eligibility year.

The four other categories include best spoken word poetry album, alternative music performance, Americana music performance and score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media. The academy created a special merit award that determines best song for social change.

