House investigators say they have issued subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers as part of their probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.

It's an extraordinary step that has little precedent and is certain to further inflame partisan tensions over the 2021 attack.

The Jan. 6 panel’s subpoenas for McCarthy of California and Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama come as the investigation is winding down and as the panel prepares for a series of public hearings this summer.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said President Joe Biden did all that he could to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic since taking office.

Biden appealed to world leaders for a renewed international commitment to attacking COVID-19 as he leads the U.S. in marking the “tragic milestone” of 1 million deaths in America.

North Korea has ordered a lockdown after confirming its first coronavirus case.

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not run in the Preakness. Owner Rich Dawson made the stunning announcement 10 days before the race in Maryland. It means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fourth consecutive year.

Twitter fired two of its top managers Friday, the latest sign of internal turmoil amid Tesla billionaire Elon Musk's planned buyout of the company.

Twitter confirmed the departures and said the company is pausing most hiring and except for business critical roles.

Astronomers have unveiled the first wild but fuzzy image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. Nearly all galaxies, including our own, are believed to have these giant black holes at their center, where light and matter cannot escape. That makes it extremely hard to get pictures of them.

A new congressional report says that in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep slaughterhouses open even as COVID-19 spread rapidly among workers.

The report issued Thursday says meat companies pushed to keep their plants open even though they knew workers were at high risk.

The North American Meat Institute trade group says the report distorts the truth and ignores steps companies took to protect workers.

Mercedes-Benz is telling the owners of more than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to stop driving them because the brakes could fail.

The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get them to a dealership for service. The recall covers certain ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. Dealers will inspect the booster and replace parts as needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 27.

Ashley Judd encouraged people to seek help for their mental health after the loss of her mother, country star Naomi Judd. In an interview on “Good Morning America,” the movie star said she wanted to address her mother's struggle with depression and talked about resources such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Naomi Judd died at the age of 76, a day before she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with her duo partner and daughter Wynonna Judd. Ashley Judd said her mother shot herself.

Nurses that worked through the pandemic are being honored during National Nurses Week.

—The Associated Press

