The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection is set to unveil as-yet-unreleased video, audio and a “mountain of evidence” in its prime-time hearing. Thursday's session will also show the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

The panel will warn that the deadly siege put U.S. democracy at risk. Live testimony is expected from a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and from a documentary filmmaker who recorded the melee.

There will also be recorded accounts of Trump’s aides and family members. The yearlong investigation is intended to stand as a public record for history.

The House has passed a wide-ranging gun control bill in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. The bill would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines of more than 15 rounds.

The legislation has almost no chance of becoming law as the Senate pursues more modest proposals. But it does allow Democratic lawmakers a chance to show voters where they stand. Democrat Veronica Escobar of Texas says, “We can’t save every life, but my God, shouldn’t we try?"

White House officials say orders have been coming in for COVID-19 vaccine doses for small children. Federal authorization of shots for U.S. kids under 5 is possible next week. The government last week began allowing pharmacies and states to place orders, with 5 million doses initially available.

So far, about 1.45 million of the 2.5 million available doses of Pfizer have been ordered. About 850,000 of available Moderna shots have been ordered. Young children are the last group of Americans who have not been recommended to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Up to about 20 million U.S. children under 5 would become eligible for vaccination if the government authorizes one or both shots.

The head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog agency says that Iran is removing 27 surveillance cameras from nuclear sites in the country. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, made the comments at a suddenly called news conference in Vienna on Thursday.

Grossi said that poses a “serious challenge” to its efforts. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the move. On Wednesday, Iran said it shut off two devices the IAEA uses to monitor enrichment at Natanz. Iranian officials also threatened to take more steps amid a yearslong crisis that threatens to widen into further attacks.

Ukrainian authorities say that workers have pulled scores of bodies from smashed buildings in the devastated city of Mariupol in an “endless caravan of death." At the same time, fears of a global food crisis are escalating over Ukraine’s inability to export millions of tons of grain through its blockaded ports.

Ukrainian and Russian forces are also continuing to battle for control of a key eastern city in the industrial heartland known as the Donbas. An analyst said that the Kremlin’s continued advances could eventually open up the possibility of a negotiated settlement between the two nations.

A man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested Wednesday near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland after threatening to kill the justice. Twenty-six year-old Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California, was charged with the attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice.

During a court hearing, Roske consented to remain in federal custody for now. Roske arrived by taxi just after 1 a.m. Wednesday outside Kavanaugh’s home in a Washington suburb. Roske had a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, a knife, pepper spray, duct tape and other items that he told police he would use to break into Kavanaugh’s house and kill him. That's according to a criminal complaint and an affidavit filed in federal court.

The Celtics come home to take Game 3 and the lead in the NBA Finals, the Angels losing streak stretches to 14 games while the A's drop eight straight, and the Yankees reach the end of a seven-game win streak.

The Justice Department has named a team of nine people, including an FBI official and former police chiefs, to aid in a review of the law enforcement response to the deadly Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the team during a meeting in his office in Washington on Wednesday. The critical incident review is being led by the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

The Justice Department says the review will include an examination of police policies, training and communication, along with the deployment of officers and tactics. The school shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead. Parents outside begged police to rush in.

An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting has told members of Congress how she covered herself in her dead classmate’s blood and played dead to avoid being shot. Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, told lawmakers in a pre-recorded video Wednesday that she watched a teacher get shot in the head before looking for a place to hide.

Her testimony to a House Oversight Committee was the second day of testimony from families of the victims and survivors of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde.

An Arizona man convicted in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death in the state’s second execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty this year after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says Frank Atwood died Wednesday by lethal injection for killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, whose body was found in the desert.

Foo Fighters will honor the rock band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a pair of tribute concerts in September, with one in London and the other in Los Angeles.

The twin shows will take place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, featuring “his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life,” the band said in a statement.

Lineups for each show will be announced at a later date. Hawkins died March 25 during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

A New York woman searching for her lost dog got a surprise when it was found by Oscar-winning actor Hilary Swank. While filming a movie in Albany, the actor reunited a lost pooch with distraught owner Chelsea Blackwell.

British prosecutors say they have authorized police to charge former film producer Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996.

The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement on Wednesday that “charges have been authorized” following a review of evidence gathered by London’s Metropolitan Police. After revelations about Weinstein emerged in 2017, British police said they were investigating multiple allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein over several decades.

Unlike many other countries, Britain does not have a statute of limitations for rape or sexual assault. Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence for rape after his 2020 conviction in New York for offenses against two women.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development says Russia’s war in Ukraine and the energy and food crises it worsened will severely drag down global economic growth and push up inflation this year.

The Paris-based group on Wednesday said China’s “zero-COVID” policy that has scrambled manufacturing supply chains also is weighing on a world economy that was starting to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OECD expects the global economy to expand 3% in 2022, down from the 4.5% it predicted in December. Inflation is forecast at nearly 9% for the OECD’s 38 member countries, nearly double the previous estimate.

It’s the inflation you’re not supposed to see. From toilet paper to yogurt to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It’s dubbed “shrinkflation,” and it’s accelerating worldwide.

In the U.S., a small box of Kleenex now has 60 tissues; a few months ago, it had 65. In the U.K., Nestle slimmed down coffee tins from 100 grams to 90 grams. Shrinkflation isn’t new, experts say. But it proliferates in times of high inflation as companies grapple with rising costs for ingredients, packaging, labor and transportation.

—The Associated Press

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0