The fall of Roe v. Wade shifted the battleground over abortion to courthouses around the country, as abortion foes looked to quickly enact statewide bans and the other side sought to buy more time.

Many of the court cases will focus on “trigger laws” that were designed to go into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned. On Monday, a Louisiana judge issued an order that blocks enforcement of Louisiana's trigger law.

The House Jan. 6 panel says it is calling a surprise hearing on Tuesday to present “recently obtained evidence.” The hearing comes after Congress left Washington for a two-week recess.

Lawmakers on the panel investigating the 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July. The subject of the hearings is so far unclear.

The Supreme Court has sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games. Monday's ruling could strengthen the acceptability of some religious practices in other public school settings.

The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines for the coach. The justices said the coach's prayer was protected by the First Amendment.

The court also ruled for doctors who face criminal charges for overprescribing powerful pain medication, in a case arising from the opioid addiction crisis.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court Monday that prosecutors must prove that doctors knew they were illegally prescribing powerful pain drugs in violation of the federal Controlled Substances Act.

Ukrainian officials say scores of civilians are feared killed or injured after a Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post Monday that the number of victims was “unimaginable,” citing reports that more than 1,000 civilians were inside at the time of the attack.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped on the back by a worker at a grocery store while campaigning for his son, Andrew, who is running for governor. The man was charged with assault.

Leonardo Del Vecchio, who founded eyewear empire Luxottica and turned an everyday object into a global fashion item, has died in Italy. He was 87. Italian media said Del Vecchio died in a Milan hospital.

The Supreme Court ruling to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision is unpopular with a majority of Americans — but did that matter? The short answer: it’s complicated.

There’s evidence that the public has an indirect role in the judiciary, but that might be changing. And researchers acknowledge a relationship between the two, but it’s probably not a direct link.

Police say a man who complained there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich opened fire Sunday at a Subway sandwich shop in Atlanta, killing one employee and injuring another. Police said Monday that a suspect had been arrested, but they did not identify him.

Police say the man argued with the two female workers and then opened fire. The store's owner says it breaks his heart that someone had the audacity to shoot someone over mayonnaise on his sandwich.

